It's time for Nikki Bella to strut her stuff on the dance floor!

In this clip from Wednesday's season finale of Total Divas, the Bella family drops in to Nikki's Dancing With the Stars rehearsals before the premiere.

"Well because we're all here, can you show us a little of your dance?" Brie Bella asked.

Brie, Birdie and their mom watched as Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev gave them a little taste of their big number and Brie was in awe.

"I can't believe how graceful and elegant my sister looks. Seeing her dancing right now in practice, it gives me goosebumps. It makes me a little emotional," Brie gushed.