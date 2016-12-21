It was a battle of the Bellas on Total Divas!

On Wednesday's episode, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took an IQ test to determine who was the "smarter" twin. Before taking it, Brie said she thought her and Nikki would be "even" on taking "any type of test," but Nikki wasn't so sure.

"I don't know," Nikki said to Brie with a smirk.

"But who do you think's smarter?" Daniel Bryan asked.

"Me," Brie replied.

Bryan then challenged the twins, saying they didn't have the "guts" to take an IQ test. The twins then accepted the challenge and decided to do it.

So what were the results of the tests?

