Say it ain't so!

Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship may be hitting a bump in the road in this dramatic first look at season three of Total Bellas, which premieres this spring. The just-released clip shows the engaged couple in tears while talking about their future.

"So we really want to call this off?" Nikki asks John, who looks solemn and sad. Could she be talking about their big wedding?!

Meanwhile, Nikki's twin Brie Bella drops a bombshell of her own. "I wonder if she's pregnant?" Brie asks Daniel Bryan. OMG!

In addition to relationship drama and baby rumors, the Bella Twins are also officially back and in the WWE ring together.