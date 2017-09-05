RETURNS IN
SEPTEMBER

Brie Bella Is "Really Pissed Off" at John Cena and Tells Nikki He Can't Be Uncle to Baby Birdie on Total Bellas

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

How to Achieve Front-Row Status During Fashion Week

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Poka Dot

How Olivia Culpo Transitions This Hot Summer Trend into Fall

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

 The Bellas are really butting heads!

In a preview from Wednesday's season two premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and John Cena all attend a nice dinner with the twins' family in San Diego, but things quickly go south. Brie ask to speak to Nikki privately so she can vent about how much John works.

"I'm actually really pissed off," Brie tells Nikki. "Well, I just feel like when it comes to family, John's never in the picture. He is always gone."

"Oh my god! That is not true," Nikki responds. "My man is part of this family and I'm pretty much like his wife."

"But you're not his wife. Which is another reason why he shouldn't be shu shu," Brie says (shu shu mean uncle in Chinese).

"If you don't want your baby girl to call him shu shu, don't," Nikki replies.

Photos

Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics

Total Bellas 201, John Cena, Brie Bella

E!

 "Well she's not going to," Brie says before Nikki storms off.

Back at the dinner table, Brie does not hold back in confronting John. "Really he's not an uncle yet to my baby," the WWE star says. "You have to prove it to the family.

"I thought you guys were coming to help out because Bryan and I went and helped you guys out with both your surgeries," Brie tells Nikki and John.

"So why isn't Bryan joining us tonight?" John asks Nikki. Yikes!

Watch the tense clip to see the drama unfold!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Family , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.