Cabello, who released her debut solo album Jan. 12, previously performed "Havana" on The Tonight Show in September 2017. The 20-year-old pop star was interviewed on the show last Friday, and she also gave her debut performance of "Never Be the Same" in the Jan. 9 episode.

Based on early tracking data, Camila could debut at No. 1, knocking The Greatest Showman soundtrack to No. 2. Elton John recently sang her praises in an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 With Matt Wilkinson. "I just think she's going to have an amazing year, cause she's … just so much fun," the music legend said. "She's got a great voice and she has a great attitude."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)