Pitch Perfect fans know Anna Kendrick can act and sing. But on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show the actress proved she's also good at doing impressions—or at least one impression of Kristen Stewart.
"I do one impression, and it's the weirdest impression, too," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don't why."
Kendrick said she's a fan of the Twilight star and that she's actually shown KStew her impersonation. Fallon then asked her to imitate the actress right there on stage and to describe the new Pitch Perfect 3 movie the way Stewart would.
Watch the video to see Kendrick nail the impersonation.
In addition to acting like the Bella Swan star, Kendrick told the story of how she auditioned for the original Pitch Perfect movie by performing the now famous song "Cups."
"I had seen it, like, in a YouTube video—the little rhythm thing—so I just learned it for fun because I'm a dork," she said.
In fact, she said the directors liked her performance so much that they decided to put the song in the movie. Kendrick's character Beca performs the song while auditioning for the a cappella group the Barden Bellas; however, she said the filmmakers originally planned for her to sing "I'm a Little Teapot" in that scene.
"I don't know how I was supposed to play that, so thank God they changed that," she said.