Have you heard the story of Rudolph, the seabreeze-nose WWE superstar? Well, John Cena is here to tell it.

The wrestler stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday for a holiday round of Jimmy Fallon's recurring Mad Lib Theater, complete with coiffed wigs and '90s sweaters.

Playing brothers named Winston and Jimmy Bill Bob , the two stars took seats by the tree and set the scene as Cena's character revealed he no longer believed in Santa Claus. Gasp!