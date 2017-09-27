Keep the scissors away from Kate Winslet.

When the actress appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Tuesday to promote her new movie, The Mountain Between Us, Jimmy Fallon wanted to discuss her previous ambition of becoming a hairdresser. "You really liked cutting hair," Fallon told Winslet. "That was going to be a thing?"

"When I was younger, I thought to myself, 'Well, if I don't end up making it as an actress—or if I don't get a job ever—I'd quite like to be a hairdresser.' I started by cutting my own hair, obviously, as one does," Winslet said. One time, before a wedding, Winslet's mother had booked them appointments in a salon—"which was a big deal in my house. Like, we did not go to hair salons ever! But I thought I would help her out. I think in my brain I thought I was saving her the money or something. So, I went underneath the kitchen table and gave myself haircut."