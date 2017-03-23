YouTube
Is there anything John Cena can't do?
The professional wrestler added yet another victory to his arsenal Wednesday night when he joined Jimmy Fallon for a round of his signature "Whisper Challenge."
Perfect for playing at home, contestants take turns listening to loud music on a pair of headphones while their competitor reads a word or phrase off of a hidden card. The player who can't hear has to guess the word, though if often is a lot more difficult then it sounds. However, that wasn't the cast this time around.
First word: appletini. Cena immediately got it right and stunned the host in the process. "How'd you get that?" Fallon wondered. "Dude, no one's ever gotten it on the first one."
It wasn't so seamless for the host, who eventually guessed "shama lama ding dong" after a few tries.
Cena's winning streak continued as he correctly guessed Wrestlemania 33 and then had to help Fallon figure out "digeridoo"—which is an instrument, FYI.
Though he eventually guessed it, we're giving the heavyweight the crown. Well done, champ!