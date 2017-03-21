You never forget your first heartbreak.

Paris Jackson made her first appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday, so it was only appropriate that she shared a bunch of "firsts" with host Jimmy Fallon. After revealing that her first vinyl was The Beatles' 1967 classic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band—and her first CDs were the both of The Lion King soundtracks—the teen shared the first time she was star-struck.

"The first time was Alice Cooper, last October," Paris said. "He played on Halloween with [Johnny Depp] and Butch Walker and I got to meet him backstage. I was sitting probably this close—like, where you are at is where he was at—and I was like, 'I love you so much. I've always listened to you. I grew up loving you.' I was close to tears. I started watering up, like, 'Oh, my gosh!'" she said. "I'm crying thinking about it. He's amazing."