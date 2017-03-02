We have to hand it to Jimmy Fallon—it takes a lot of guts to challenge Jennifer Lopez to a dance battle. But challenge he did on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Like any other game on the late-night show, there was a twist. Both J.Lo and Jimmy had to select made-up dance moves—"washing machine on spin cycle," for example—out of a velvet red bag. Naturally, the "Jenny From the Block" songstress can make any dance move, no matter how ridiculous, look good.

Jimmy kicks things off by pulling out "putting on skinny jeans" and shimmies up and down as he pretends to struggle to put on skin-tight pants. Even though it was the late-night host's selection, Lopez immediately tried to jump in having had to experience skinny jeans on the reg.

"I can do that one!" Lopez shouted, but Jimmy remained firm on his choice.