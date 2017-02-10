Who can lie better?

That's the name of the game on The Tonight Show's "Box of Lies," and both Jimmy Fallon and guest Alec Baldwin proved they can improvise with the best of them. The rules are simple: each person pulls an object out of a box and has to either describe it or lie about it to his opponent.

First up was the 30 Rock alum, who pulled out a giant red gummy bear that was swaddled in a blanket and had a binky in its mouth. Given the ridiculous nature of the item, Baldwin opted to tell the truth and describe it exactly as is thinking there was no way Fallon could guess that he was telling the truth—and Baldwin was right.

"That is a lie!" Fallon declared.