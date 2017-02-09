Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have more in common than their jobs.

Meyers, who took over Late Night from Fallon in 2014, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and the two funnymen discussed their similarities. For starters, they're both dads now.

Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe welcomed son Ashe Olsen Meyers about 10 months ago, so the proud papa showed off some cute pictures of his baby boy. But he also kept it pretty real.

"The baby takes some real dog pictures," Meyers confessed. Whenever Ashe gets put into his car seat he makes a terrified face, which Meyers just so happened to have print outs of. "When you're the driver, by the way, that gets in your head."