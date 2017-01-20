NBC
NBC
While Yelp reviews can certainly be helpful when trying to find a new service or restaurant, often times they can serve as a place to vent when someone's experience wasn't up to snuff.
Yelp users who have given an establishment one star are nothing if not candid in their reviews, and Jimmy Fallon and Aziz Ansari decided to peruse some of them while on The Tonight Show Thursday. Instead of reading them with a normal tone, the Master of None star and late-night host read them dramatically. The results, of course, are nothing short of hilarious.
In a review of an unnamed restaurant, one user gave the establishment one star because he or she thought there were eggs in the pasta, and the user had an allergy.
The owner, played by Ansari, insisted there weren't any eggs in the pasta because he had made the pasta himself. The ensuing back-and-forth, which included tales of a wild person coming in and throwing eggs into everything, is absolutely wild and will have you searching Yelp immediately to try and figure out where this review is placed.
Another dramatic review read by the comedic duo was about a bar that allegedly overcharged a patron. The user claimed he or she had purchased only one drink during happy hour but was charged for two. After the customer tried and failed to get in touch with a manager, the user took to Yelp to writing a scathing review about the service. The response, however, was brilliant.
"You lost control of your bowels in the middle of the restaurant and you proceeded to sit in it," the restaurant replied.
And that's just the beginning of the response.
Watch the video to hear the hilarious reviews.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)