First Lady Michelle Obama has taken her final bow on The Tonight Show.
After years of iconic late-night moments with Jimmy Fallon, the matriarch of the Obama family took a seat on set for her last time while in office—and even the composed first lady couldn't help but get a touch emotional.
"I want to thank you," she told Fallon. "You have been such an amazing partner on all my initiatives. You are funny, kind, cute and you have the best band in the land."
"I feel like crying right now and I didn't think that it was going to be that emotional because its like, 'Yeah, we're ready. We're good. We're ready to go. It's been eight years— eight years is enough. We're packing up."
While it's officially time to go, the Obamas weren't so prepared for all the feelings suddenly creeping up. "It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn't expect," she revealed.
Still, Mrs. Obama showed her tough stripes, particularly when the topic of her daughter Sasha Obama's absence at President Barack Obama's farewell address came up.
"She had a final," the first lady said simply. "You know the Obamas. Girl, sorry! You better take your test. You can say goodbye later."
However, it was time for Michelle to say goodbye with the help of Fallon's signature thank you notes. First up—her husband.
"Thank you, Barack for proving you're not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox," she punned.
"Thank you, First Lady Michelle Obama for bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase the right to bear arms," Fallon quipped.
"Thank you, Mrs. Obama for being a strong, smart, independent woman, an activist, a style icon and a great dancer and showing us all what it would look like if Beyoncé married a much nerdier Jay Z," Fallon joked.
All kidding aside, Fallon and his team brought in fans to say their final thoughts about the first lady out loud in front of her portrait. What they didn't know was she was behind a curtain watching and listening—cue the tears!
"Because of you, I know that my race does not define who I am or what I can accomplish for years. You've shown our nation countless times that through dignity, compassion and respect, we can overcome any hardship," one lady said.
"Thank you for inspiring all Americans, including myself, to continue to go high even when the challenges of life make us feel low."
Upon the big reveal, the woman was stunned.
"This is not what I was expecting. I was eating pizza bites yesterday in my bed and now I'm meeting the first lady."
For all those who will miss her, the first lady offered comforting parting words.
"I'm not done," she assured Fallon. "I'm too young to stop!"