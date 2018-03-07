Could this be the end?

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and her agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) are on thin ice in the series premiere of The Arrangement, and Leslie fears Terence (Michael Vartan) and Deann (Lexa Doig) might be pressuring Megan to fire her.

"I don't have any news about Lisbeth yet," Leslie shares after summoning Megan to her office. "Are you kidding me...Leslie, you made it seem like you had information. This isn't cool," Megan tells her. While she may be right, for Leslie, it was an ends to a very important means.

"What isn't cool? The producer meetings I had set for you at Fountain Rock and Amazon Studios for next week. The 20 scripts I read for you over the weekend while the baby chewed my nipple off," Leslie tells her. "How about setting up your own production company. How about breaking my back to make sure you have a job after Technicolor Highway ends."