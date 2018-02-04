Are those wedding bells we hear, er, see?!

It looks like Megan Morrison and Kyle West may be walking down the aisle after all in this new promo for season two of The Arrangement that was released Sunday during NBC's Super Bowl pre-show.

The teaser opens above a gorgeous mountainside vineyard where party guests appear to be watching a couple get married under a beautifully decorated canopy. While we can't see Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Megan (Christine Evangelista), we can't help but wonder if that's in fact the wedding their fans are hoping for!

Meanwhile, Megan is ready to take back her power after joining the Institute for the Higher Mind last season. "There are things in my life that I want to change," she says in the promo.