Where does Megan Morrison go from here?
In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Arrangement star Christine Evangelista is dropping hints about what's ahead for her character in season two following Sunday night's jaw-dropping finale.
After being betrayed by fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson), kidnapped and forced to undergo therapy at the Institute for the Higher Mind's transformation facility, Megan returned to her "normal" life seemingly reformed, but secretly ready to get the ultimate revenge. But what will that look like exactly?
"I'm very excited to see Megan kind of take control and come into her own," Christine tells us. "She's dealt with the forgiveness, the burden that she's carried all along and the pain that she's carried all along. Now that she's able to sort of move on from it in some way and acknowledge what happened and just be honest about it to everyone around her, I think there's a lot of strength to be gained from that."
She continues, "I think Megan is in a very powerful position right now. She has a tremendous amount of strength, so I'm very excited to use that power in season two."
That could definitely mean trouble for her relationship with Kyle, especially after he allowed Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) to lock her up for treatment. But despite his act of disloyalty, Christine doesn't believe it's the end of Megan and Kyle's love story.
"She is pissed," Christine says. "She's been burned and she's scared and I think she's in the position now where she could either take Kyle along with her or take them all down. I know that she genuinely loves Kyle and she cares for him and there's part of me that really wants her to take him with her, get out and remove themselves from the situation, from the Institute and from Terence."
However, creator Jonathan Abrahams will ultimately be the one who decides how the story will play out going forward.
"Jonathan and I did have some conversations about it early on as to where we wanted it to go and what Megan is going to be like next season and how she's going to take everything's she's learned and apply it," Christine explains. "We just started the writers' room a couple weeks ago, but your guess is as good as mine. I just know it's going to be pretty explosive."
And that's all we need to know!