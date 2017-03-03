SERIES PREMIERE
FEB 14
EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Out, Diandra! See the So Cosmo Star's Reaction When Evan & Tiffany Go Rock Climbing Without Her

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Feud: Bette and Joan, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon

Fact-Checking Feud: Bette and Joan's Premiere: Get the Lowdown on What Really Happened

Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Are Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Getting Their Own Vanderpump Rules Spin-Off? He Says...

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Power Ranking: Who Prevailed in the Birthday Party Battle?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Calm down."

Diandra is caught off guard on Wednesday's So Cosmo episode when she learns that her former crush Evan is going rock climbing with her good friend Tiffany.

"Why didn't you guys tell me you were going rock climbing?" Diandra asks Tiffany and Evan in the clip above.

"Oh, I didn't think about it," Tiffany says. "You weren't around when we were making the plan."

Diandra, clearly annoyed by the situation, tells the duo, "OK, well have fun rock climbing."

Photos

So Cosmo: Meet the Cast

So Cosmo

When Tiffany sees Diandra's reaction, she tells her to "calm down."

"I'm calm!" Diandra replies.

Tiffany then tells Evan, "Let's go, she's being a brat."

Take a look at the So Cosmo clip above to see Diandra react to Evan and Tiffany growing closer!

TAGS/ Shows , So Cosmo , E! Shows , Cosmopolitan , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again