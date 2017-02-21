So Cosmo is turning up the heat this Wednesday!

On the next episode of the E! show, Channing Tatum invites Joanna Coles and the Cosmopolitan staff to a "private" audition for Magic Mike dancers for their live shows in Las Vegas and things get pretty intimate.

"I am absolutely terrified that one of them is going to try and give me a lap dance because I'd pass out with embarrassment," Joanna says before going into the audition room.

But even though she's nervous, she's also excited about the experience.