So Cosmo's Joanna Coles Wants to ''Gnaw'' on the Kardashians' ''Long, Brown and Delicious'' Limbs: ''It's a Thing of Beauty''

by Jess Cohen

"It is a special thing."

Joanna Coles is ready to take a bite out of the Kardashians' limbs! The So Cosmo star just sat down for a Facebook Live with E! News and dished on working with the E! family for Cosmopolitan's 50th anniversary issue back in 2015.

"It was extraordinary, it was like doing a movie," Coles said about the photo shoot for the magazine. "We had 100 people on set and I suddenly realized when I had all these glorious Kardashians in front of me on a bed that A, you know I was in the most enviable position at that moment in the world and B, there should be a collective noun for a sort of plural of Kardashian limbs...because it is a special thing."

Coles continued, "It's also a thing of great beauty, they're long and brown and just delicious their limbs. I wanted to start gnawing on them immediately."

But that's not all Coles had to say about the Kardashians, there's more!

Take a look at the Facebook Live video above to see Coles talk more about the E! family and see her dish all about her new show So Cosmo, which premieres this Wednesday!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!

