Chyna and Rob's relationship ups and downs were well documented on the first season of Rob & Chyna, but Chyna says she's "in it for the long haul" with Rob.

"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she tells the magazine. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

She continues, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."

Chyna and Rob welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, back in Nov. 2016. And Chyna says she helps them look at the larger picture.

"And we also have Dream. So we're looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to makes sure she's taken care of."