Just a month after Rob gifted his lady with the impressive piece of jewelry, the couple confirmed on social media that they were expecting their first child together. "I fell in Love with her immediately because of how great of a mom she is and now I'm looking forward to starting a Family with her !" the reality star wrote on Instagram in dedication to Chyna on Mother's Day.

While their time together as an official couple has been brief even by Hollywood standards, they've taken the world by storm with their public highs and lows since Chyna first shared a photo of herself nestled in Kardashian's tattooed arm, documenting "the beginning" to a whirlwind romance.

Here's a look back on all their twists and turns: