Sometimes, you have to have a breakdown to get to a breakthrough.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rebecca meets with Khloe Kardashian to open up about the breakthrough she made during her green screen interviews for the show.

"I just was sitting there and there came this moment that I just thought like, if I really want this to be transformative personally, then I have to lean in and say it out loud. I disclosed that I was raped," Rebecca reveals.

Khloe consoles Rebecca and commends her for taking ownership of her story.

"I know it's hard. I mean I don't know exactly, but like, just to say it and admit it. But that's what we have to do is take ownership of the things that own us," Khloe insists.

For Rebecca, it was no longer about protecting others by keeping her story a secret.