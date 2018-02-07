RETURNS
JAN 9TH 9:30PM

Khloe Kardashian Consoles Revenge Body Participant Whose "No Good" Boyfriend Won't Propose Until She Loses Weight

by Brett Malec | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

Crysta's boyfriend is putting a lot of pressure on her to get in shape.

On Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, "closet eater" Crysta has gained a lot of weight and it's causing trouble in her relationship.

"So, I finally met a nice guy. So he's a hot, sexy fireman, his name's Rusty. But…Rusty bought me a diamond," Crysta tells Khloe Kardashian in this sneak peek. "So, like at one point, he pretty much was dangling it in front of me and saying, ‘You have to lose weight in order to get this surprise.' But the way that he said it to me was no good."

Crysta adds, "Rusty dangling this ring in front of me, it just makes me feel so like worthless and it doesn't make me want to lose the weight."

"Do you want to get married?" Khloe asks. "I do," Crysta says.

"Do you want to get married to Rusty?" Khloe prods. A hesitant Crysta answers, "I did…"

Khloe suggests Crysta might wanna hit pause until she figures out what to do about her weight gain and eating issues.

"I love food. I'm a huge foodie. But everything in moderation for me," Khloe advises. "It is reprogramming your mind but once you get there and once you reprogram it, you start feeling good and your skin is great and your hair is growing."

Khloe's words of wisdom hit a nerve with Crysta, who reveals her weight gain has influenced her hormones and caused her to grow facial hair. Rusty even caught her shaving her face!

Watch the preview clip to hear Crysta's embarrassing shaving story.

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Tuesday, 12 Dec. at 9:30 p.m., only on E!

