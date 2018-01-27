RETURNS
Enjoy a Saturday Sweat With Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue's Simple Workout Routine!

by Brett Malec | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 7:00 AM

Time for a Saturday morning sweat sesh!

There's no better way to start your weekend than with a great workout and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian celeb trainer Simone De La Rue is here to help.

The Body By Simone fitness guru has three simple moves to get your body working and your muscles nice and toned.

The first move is a tornado burpee. "This will kick the heart rate up and keep us in a calorie burning state," Simone explains. "It also works our core and our upper body."

Watch the video to learn Simone's workout, which also includes an inversion push-up and a plank into a standing split!

Revenge Body Trainers' Top Fitness Tips

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Tuesday, 12 Dec. at 9:30 p.m., only on E!

