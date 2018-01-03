The Girls Aren't the Only Ones With Tea to Spill on WAGS Atlanta: Watch Their Men Dish on Love, Marriage and Trust Issues
Ken has had a rough life to say the least.
In this preview from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets participant Ken, who lost his father as a child and, within the last five years, lost his mother and went to jail, causing his weight to skyrocket.
"I lost my father and I can't imagine going through that without a support system of someone who understands what you're going through," Khloe tells Ken. "Do you feel like those losses in your life have triggered you to gain weight or kind of lose your life?"
"Absolutely, then I gained 50 pounds," Ken revealed. "It's a lot to feel parentless and alone. I turned to things that would make me feel better like food and clothes."
Ken tells Khloe that after he lost his mother, he couldn't afford to live and started writing "bad checks," which is a crime. "I was in jail," Ken cried. "I had to work extremely hard to pay every last cent back and it's still difficult because…it's just very difficult to come from nothing and come from where I come from and just have everything then lose it all again."
"I don't even know who I am anymore," Ken says. "Like I know the things I like to do, the places I like to go, what I want to become, but it's like I lost myself through the lies and manipulation. And it's like, ‘Who am I?'"
"Everybody loves a good comeback story," Khloe comforts Ken, "and we have to own the wrongs that we've made in our life in order to make them right."
