Khloe Kardashian has been there.
In this emotional scene from tomorrow's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, new participant Samantha McCord shares she often feels embarrassed to be seen in public after her 50-pound weight gain—and the 32-year-old mogul can totally commiserate.
"Oh, I've been there," Khloe explains. "If I saw someone, I would still look down, even though obviously they could still see me. But just not having the eye contact, I felt much—I felt safe by not look them in the eye."
Sam then goes on to explain her current lifestyle.
"After I graduated, I moved back home from college, and I started dating this girl Nicole," she says. "It was an instant connection, I mean, something I've never felt before. And so, we focused on doing fun things and hanging out with each other. I didn't realize all these things that we were eating and doing. I blinked, and I had gained the weight."
Khloe continues to understand where Sam is coming from.
"Whenever people get into new relationships, I think that it's natural to get consumed in them," she empathizes. "You kind of lose track of your own personal life and your wants."
