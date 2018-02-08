Calling all fashion aficionados!

This year, E! is setting up headquarters at Spring Studios in the heart of Tribeca, bringing viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events—New York Fashion Week! Throughout Fashion Week, E! will broadcast across multiple platforms as Spring Studios transforms into the luxe E! Fashion Lab, which will feature an interactive photo activation sponsored by TRESemmé. Tune-in on-air, online and across mobile and social as E! gives fans around the globe their front row ticket to all things New York Fashion Week.

Viewers will get a front row seat to NYFW when the Model Squad: Fashion Week preview special airs Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. Follow along as this squad takes viewers off the runway and shows what life as a model is really like during Fashion Week, then learn insider tips and tricks from the supermodels themselves on everything from skincare to the latest trends. Cast includes: Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor. The eight-episode docu-series will launch later this year.