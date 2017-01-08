Bryan Tanaka just made a major confession about Mariah Carey!

On Sunday's episode of Mariah's World, Tanaka revealed, "Man I love Mariah, she's thoughtful, she's inspiring. I don't know there's something so unique about her, she's the queen."

Then during a candid conversation with dancer G. Madison, Tanaka opened up about his relationship with Mimi and revealed he's been "catching some hard feelings" for her.

"I feel like our chemistry is not just professional," Tanaka said. "There's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than just what we've had for the past ten years."

He later said, "There's something undeniable with this attraction that we have for each other. It feels like we're meant to be together."

So what did Mariah have to say about Tanaka on this episode?

Take a look at the recap to find out and to see how Mariah reacted when Tanaka injured his knee!