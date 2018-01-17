The Surprising Way Jordyn Woods Cleans Her Makeup Tools

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 12:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ted Bundy, Zac Efron

Here's a First Look at Zac Efron as Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Film

Will Ferrell, John McEnroe, Roger Federer

Will Ferrell Channels Ron Burgundy to Crash Interview With Roger Federer

Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Watch Liam Payne Sensually Read a Fifty Shades of Grey Passage

Jordyn Woods has mastered everyday makeup.

The Life of Kylie star may not be a professional, per se, but with a schedule of modeling events and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for a best friend, her beauty routine includes hacks that could very well change the way you do your makeup. 

"Your face is your personal coloring book," she said during her step-by-step makeup tutorial for Vogue

Sparkling green, smoky eyes, rose pink lips, bold brows—while most stick to nude tones for everyday looks, this star goes for color. Yet, her final look isn't overbearing, nor too much for everyday life. It's just glam enough for the perfect selfie.

Photos

Best Beauty at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Love her look? Here are the beauty hacks we learned from Jordyn's makeup tutorial:

Use concealer and setting powder as eyeshadow primer.
Instead of using a typical primer, the influencer applied her Kevyn Aucoin concealer, which she also used to clean up her brows, on her lids. Then, set the concealer with Laura Mercier setting powder.

Clean and dry your brushes prior to applying your makeup.
Jordyn's makeup routine is high tech. Before applying makeup, the star used a machine to clean and dry her brushes. Although we can't tell exactly how much it took, it appeared to a fast and easy alternative to the usual cleaning regimen.

ESC: Jordyn Woods

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Use eye shadow to create a smoky eye.
Instead of using heavy eyeliner, she used a darker hue eye shadow from her Kyshadow palette: "I love to elongate the eye, open it up to kind of give it that winged effect without being too dramatic." 

Create your perfect lip shade.
"Now, when I do my lips, I don't just use one thing," she told the camera. "I use about five to get the perfect color for me. Normally, I love to use a lip liner with a gloss."

Check out all of the products she used below!

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Embryolisse

Lait Creme Concentre, $16

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Mevolic

Similar: Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, $36.99

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Anatasia Beverly Hills

Perfect Brow Pencil, $23

Article continues below

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Kevyn Aucoin

The Etherealist Super Natural Concealer, $30

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Kylie Cosmetics

The Bronze Palette, $42

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Kylie Cosmetics

The Royal Peach Palette, $45

Article continues below

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara, $23

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

NARS

Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Punjab, $49

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylighter in Salted Caramel, $22

RELATED ARTICLE: Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Get a Red Carpet Glow

RELATED ARTICLE:  All the Details on Yara Shahidi's High Trio Ponytail

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jordyn Woods , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Life of Kylie
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.