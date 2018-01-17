Jordyn Woods has mastered everyday makeup.

The Life of Kylie star may not be a professional, per se, but with a schedule of modeling events and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for a best friend, her beauty routine includes hacks that could very well change the way you do your makeup.

"Your face is your personal coloring book," she said during her step-by-step makeup tutorial for Vogue.

Sparkling green, smoky eyes, rose pink lips, bold brows—while most stick to nude tones for everyday looks, this star goes for color. Yet, her final look isn't overbearing, nor too much for everyday life. It's just glam enough for the perfect selfie.