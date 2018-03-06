by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 12:54 PM
Could KoKo be the first Kardashian sister to follow the family's "K" name tradition?
She's considering it! Khloe Kardashian recently responded to a Twitter user who asked about plans for naming her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl, revealing, "I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know."
The pregnant E! star announced the sex of her first child on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she expressed shock that she wasn't having a boy. Khloe had previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she planned to name their son "Tristan Jr.," adding, "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."
NO!!! It?s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out ????? https://t.co/Zmw9XhftSS— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018
Just yesterday, Khloe, 33, took to her app with a picture-perfect vision of the future she hopes to give her daughter.
She wants their baby to inherit the Kardashian squad's "loyalty and family unity," won't be afraid to "make new friends" and become especially close with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's newborns, Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
Every other Kard-Jenner has strayed away from continuing Kris Jenner's legacy of the "K" moniker. Kourtney Kardahian's 8-year-old son Mason Disick started the trend, followed by Penelope Disick, 5, North West, 4, Reign Disick, 3, Saint West, 2, Dream Kardashian, 1, Chicago, 2-months, and Stormi, 1-month.
Have you brainstormed any names for Khloe and Tristan's little one? Sound off in the comments!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!