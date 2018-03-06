BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Says She Might Give Her Baby Girl a ''K'' Name

Could KoKo be the first Kardashian sister to follow the family's "K" name tradition? 

She's considering it! Khloe Kardashian recently responded to a Twitter user who asked about plans for naming her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl, revealing, "I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know." 

The pregnant E! star announced the sex of her first child on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she expressed shock that she wasn't having a boy. Khloe had previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she planned to name their son "Tristan Jr.," adding, "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."

Just yesterday, Khloe, 33, took to her app with a picture-perfect vision of the future she hopes to give her daughter. 

She wants their baby to inherit the Kardashian squad's "loyalty and family unity," won't be afraid to "make new friends" and become especially close with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's newborns, Chicago West and Stormi Webster

Every other Kard-Jenner has strayed away from continuing Kris Jenner's legacy of the "K" moniker. Kourtney Kardahian's 8-year-old son Mason Disick started the trend, followed by Penelope Disick, 5, North West, 4, Reign Disick, 3, Saint West, 2, Dream Kardashian, 1, Chicago, 2-months, and Stormi, 1-month. 

Have you brainstormed any names for Khloe and Tristan's little one? Sound off in the comments! 

