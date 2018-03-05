by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 3:57 PM
Khloe Kardashian is sharing her hopes and fears for her unborn daughter and we're not crying—you're crying.
On Sunday night, the mommy-to-be announced that she is expecting a girl, and now she is sharing her vision for the future she hopes to provide for her daughter.
To celebrate the gender real, Khloe's team came up with the cute idea of creating a questionnaire with fill-in-the-blank questions for Khloe to answer, which was later shared on her app.
Unsurprisingly, the game revealed that Khloe, like most mothers, has many aspirations for her little girl, like the fact that she "thinks it would be cool" for her baby to "speak many languages."
Javiles/BACKGRID
Besides being smart, she wants to raise her child to be confident and accepting of herself, saying that she hopes her baby will excel at "self-love."
The 31-year-old also gave some insight on what type of parent she will be, writing that she hopes her daughter will be in her teens before she watches her first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Khloe also says she hopes her daughter will wait till she's 15 before she ventures into the dating world, although she's yet to talk to "TT" about it!
As for what type of music will be playing in their home, Khloe has gotten a headstart on teaching her the classics. "My baby is going to grow up listening to old school music. We listen to it now."
Her playlists include "real music" from artists like Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle and even Michael Jackson.
Last but not least, she plans on raising her daughter to value the "loyalty and family unity", which will be no hard task considering how close her baby cousins Chicago and Stormi will be to her in age.
Check out all of her answers to the fun-filled Q&A!
Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
Q: Tristan really wants our baby to be...
A: Forever healthy!
Q: The sister that will end up babysitting the most...
A: Kourt or Kim. They already have so many kids. What's one more. LOL!
Q: If my baby could excel at just one thing, I hope it would be...
A: Self-love.
Q: It would be cool if my baby's secret talent was...
A: Singing.
Q: I hope my baby isn't afraid to...
A: Make new friends.
Q: The cousins I think my baby will be closest to are...
A: Chicago and Stormi.
Q: The trait I hope my baby inherits from the Kardashian side of the family is...
A: Loyalty and family unity!
Q: My baby is going to grow up listening to...
A: Old-school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Mavin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson... Real music!
Q: My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK.
Q: My child will be 15 (not sure what TT will say) years old when they're allowed to go on their first date.
Watch the video above to see the moment Khloe finds out she is expecting a girl!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!