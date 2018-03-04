It's no surprise that girls run in the family!

After waiting for months to find out the sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby, it was revealed on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the couple is expecting a little girl!

And let's be honest, what could be cuter than adding a mini KoKo to the mix?

Khloe and Tristan have never been the type to shy away from sharing some of their most intimate moments on Instagram, but ever since announcing their pregnancy back in December, these two have been documenting their adorable journey to baby for the world to see and it's giving us all the feels.

Don't even get us started on all the cute comments they leave each other on social media.

Now that a little baby girl is on her way, it won't be long before Khloe will be flooding our timelines with even more of their precious moments as a family of three!

While we wait to see their first family portrait, let's take a look back at some of Khloe's sweetest moments with her boo Tristan.