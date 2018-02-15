Thanks to Scott Disick, Kris Jenner's legacy will live on forever!
In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott invites Kris, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian for a viewing of the legacy video he made of the Kardashian family matriarch.
"I'm really excited for my kids to see my legacy video because they'll have that forever and who knows, maybe they learned a thing or two about their mom that they didn't know before," Kris gushes in this preview clip.
And Kris was right! Within seconds of the video starting, Khloe learned about a bone tumor Kris had as a kid and some of the scandalous details behind Kris and Robert Kardashian's relationship.
"And back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old. I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian," Kris reveals.
Khloe was shocked and a little amused to hear that her mom met her dad while dating Cesar. "Hussy!" Khloe teased.
"Robert came over one day when Cesar was out of town," Kris adds.
"Oh my God you're such a whore! Now we know where we get it from," Khloe exclaims.
Those weren't the only juicy details about Kris' rendezvous with Robert, the two men even came to blows.
"And then we went back to Cesar's house and lo and behold Cesar came home to surprise me," Kris reveals. "And, what happened?" Scott asks. "Well, it wasn't pretty," Kris responds.
While it got pretty dramatic between her two lovers, Kris insists her intentions were pure.
"Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert's sweater. I didn't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings," Kris ensured.
Despite a few TMI moments, the girls really appreciated Scott making the legacy video.
"Oh my God, I cannot believe Scott made this legacy video," Kim says. "I think it's so sweet! So much I think we think we know about mom, but we really don't," Khloe adds.
Watch Kris get personal in the clip above.
