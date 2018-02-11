Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party was jam-packed with celebs!
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend coupled up in the photo booth at the star-studded bash on Saturday evening. Chrissy and Kim both took to Instagram to share pics from the event, also attended by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Meghan Trainor, Scooter Braun and Olivia Munn.
"Happy birthday, @theellenshow! Here is me, John, Kim and Kanye!!!" Chrissy captioned the pic of the two couples, which also shows her cradling her baby bump.
Olivia also shared multiple photos from the bash, including pics with Jennifer and Kimye.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELLEN! Love, The KimYunns," Olivia captioned her post with the couple.
Meghan's post showed the birthday girl in the photo booth at the party on Saturday. "Happy birthday @theellenshow !!! @darylsabara and I had so much fun!! THE coolest night of our entire lives," the singer captioned her Instagram post.
Scooter posted a video from the party in which you can see guests on the dance floor, enjoying the music.
Ellen turned 60 on January 26 and has been celebrating her birthday with major celeb guests on her show, including Justin Timberlake and Michelle Obama.
During a recent episode, Ellen broke down in tears as her wife Portia De Rossi gave her an extra special present.
Take a look at all of the birthday party pics and videos above! Happy birthday, Ellen!