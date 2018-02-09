Kim Kardashian is on the cover of Vogue Taiwan's February Beauty issue!

This is the sixth time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has graced the cover of Vogue and it sounds like Kim couldn't be more excited about the magazine milestone.

"I'm so honored to be on the cover of Vogue Taiwan," the KKW Beauty founder told her fans on her official app this week. "The shoot was beyond glamorous, with my voluminous hair styled by Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup by Mario. Dennis Leupold was the photographer and it was so much fun to see his vision come to life."