There is one very excited grandma in the Kardashian family.
Kylie Jenner officially gave birth to her first chid, a daughter, and the family's matriarch Kris Jenner is counting her blessings.
"God is SO good!!" she wrote online. "I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!"
Following months of speculation, the new mom confirmed she gave birth to her first child with beau Travis Scott on Thursday in a note shared to her millions of social media followers on Sunday. She simultaneously explained her decision to keep the pregnancy a private one.
Snapchat
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she digitally penned. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," she continued. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
This little one not only marks Kylie's first baby but also grandma Kris' eighth grandchild. She issued a sweet message to her granddaughter in a documentary-style video Kylie shared to YouTube.
"You've got the best mom and you're so lucky," Kris said on camera. "This is such a blessing. It's going to be the most amazing journey. I can't wait to see you, meet you, kiss you, love you, teach you things that maybe only I can teach you."
Congratulations to the entire family on their newest member!