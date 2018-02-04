Kylie Jenner is a reality star, a makeup mogul, and now, a mom.

The 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling recently gave birth to a girl. The newborn is Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's first child. They have not decided on a name yet.

Kylie had never confirmed her pregnancy, which was first reported in September, and had stayed away from social media in the last few months.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she said. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Travis, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where the reality star was admitted this past week, E! News has learned exclusively.

A source said Travis was showing the baby off to his crew, adding, "He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, 'Daddy's here. Daddy's here.'"