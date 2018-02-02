"Boy you all have just locked under secrecy," Cohen said as Chrissy laughed. "But if it's so obvious and no one's saying anything then it's obvious."
Chrissy appeared to not know what to say and just shrugged her shoulders.
This isn't the first time that someone has tried to get Kardashian-Jenner friends and family to confirm Kylie's pregnancy. Last month, Travis Scott was asked about Kylie's pregnancy in an interview with Billboard.
When asked by the publication if he's spoken to his father about "becoming a father" himself, Travis replied, "Uh... for what?" When his relationship with Kylie and the pregnancy rumors were mentioned, Travis told Billboard, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."