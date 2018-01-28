It's a family affair!
Making her first public appearance with Scott Disick's kids, 19-year-old Sofia Richie had her first date night with her main man and his offspring, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick, at Nobu Malibu on Friday night. The couple, who is 15 years apart, have been anything but private about their love story, posting often on social media, but have not been photographed with any of Scott's three children—until this weekend.
An eyewitness tells E! News, Scott and Sofia arrived to Nobu around 6:30 pm and left around 8:15 pm. They were photographed leaving the trendy establishment known to be popular with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.
The source says the couple arrived with Scott's kids in tow. The foursome sat at a table outside and Scott and Sofia sat on opposite sides of the table. The spy, who noted that everyone was interacting and looking happy during the meal, said that Sofia seemed comfortable with Scott's kids, who are from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.
Scott Disick/Instagram
In early September 2017, the pair were first spotted out together in Los Angeles. Days after that, they weren't hiding their affection on social media, kissing, canoodling and having a grand old time for all to see.
Since then it's been non-stop for Scott and Sofia. From romantic dinners to kiss-filled outings on yachts and PDA-tastic strolls, the twosome have been showing some major affection for each other everywhere they go. The couple has been to Miami twice, Mexico on several occasions and hopped over to Aspen for snowy New Year's. They clearly can't get enough of each other despite their unlikely union.
And while many have been shaking their heads at the love match, onlookers can't get enough about Scott and Sofia.
Interestingly enough, Kourtney has yet to say anything about her ex's relationship with the teen and that may be because she's got a young one of her own. The 38-year-old is getting more serious with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she just took on a sexy trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.
Looks like Scott and Kourtney may have finally moved on!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Mondays at 9:30PM, only on E! in Australia