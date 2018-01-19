What's in a name? Something special if it involves one of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids.
Shortly after the Hollywood couple welcomed baby No. 3 via surrogate, E! News learned that the pair decided to name their girl Chicago.
Could this choice have a unique meaning—aside from it being Yeezy's hometown? You came to the right place to find out.
As a source tells E! News, "Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved it the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together." Kanye wanted to pay homage to his hometown and his late mother, who died in 2007, another insider explained. "Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It's super cute."
Back in November, the woman behind Kim Kardashian Beauty confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had no idea what she was going to name her baby girl. In fact, while hosting a baby shower with her friends, Kim asked those closest to her for suggestions.
"At the baby shower, I was like, 'I don't want to play any baby games, measuring the belly—none of that will work for this time around. I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there's something that sticks,'" Kim explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We're freaking out."
This isn't the first family member in the Kardashian-West crew to have a meaningful name. When it was revealed that the famous parents named their son Saint West, a source told E! News that Kim's highly publicized, rocky pregnancy was one of the biggest influences in choosing their baby boy's moniker.
Our insider shared that Saint was picked since it's akin to saying he is "a blessing," especially "because she had such a difficult pregnancy."
As for their first child North West, Kim and Kanye explained it to Kris Jenner who later explained it to the ladies of The View.
"I love the name North — I'm pro North, absolutely," the self-proclaimed momager shared. "The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together. I thought that was very sweet."
She added, "You don't walk around calling somebody North West—you just [call them by their first name]."
