Kim will soon have a little less time for hide and seek when she and husband Kanye West welcome their third child together. The couple is expecting baby No. 3 via a surrogate and the new baby will make the Wests a family of five.

Back in November, Kim revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that baby No. 3 will be a girl. "North is really excited about that. She's so excited. Let's see if it lasts. I did explain to her, 'OK, at 4:00 in the morning, when you come in my room, I'm going to have to be with Baby Sister—I have to feed her.' We'll see how it goes," she shared.

At the time, Kim and Kanye didn't have a name picked out for the baby. What do you think the couple should name their baby girl?

