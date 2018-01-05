Travis Scott is addressing those Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors.

Back in September, reports began to surface that the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Travis. The couple has yet to confirm anything, but the "Antidote" rapper is addressing the baby and romance speculation in a new interview with Billboard.

When asked by the publication if he's spoken to his father about "becoming a father" himself, Travis replied, "Uh... for what?" When his relationship with Kylie and the pregnancy rumors were mentioned, Travis told Billboard, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."