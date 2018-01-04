BRAND NEW
Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Says ''Hi, Dad!'' in Sweet Video

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 6:01 PM

Instagram

Daddy's little girl!

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday with an absolutely precious video his and daughter Dream Kardashian's afternoon together. The father-daughter duo enjoyed the January sunshine as Rob pushed the 1-year-old on a swing in his backyard. 

Dream giggled with delight as she flew through the air, and when the E! reality star asked her to say hello she looked behind her and appears to respond multiple times, "Hi, dad!" It's true—they grow up so fast!

Rob captioned the must-see moment, "Heyyy pretty girl." It appears Rob and Dream are off to a great start in 2018, and the Arthur George designer will continue sharing his little girl's major milestones with fans. 

Despite her proud papa's absence, Dream was featured multiple times on the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. She sat on Aunt Khloe Kardashian's lap for a few snapshots, and posed with all her cousinsKourtney Kardashian's kids Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3; and Kim Kardashian's kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2—for the festive shoot. 

The adorable tot also co-starred alongside brother King Cairo for Blac Chyna's holiday card to friends and family. 

Can't get enough of Dream? Keep scrolling for her cutest pics! 

Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Twitter

Cute Cousins

"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Happy First Birthday

Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Twitter

Vroom Vroom

You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Three's Company

Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.

Dream Kardashian, Halloween 2017, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Happy Halloween!

Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Halloween

Instagram, E!

First Halloween

Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a Little Pumpkin!

Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Big Girl Now

Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Peekaboo! I See You

Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

My Twin

Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

A Ball of Fun

Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

What's Up?

The baby looks at her mother.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Kisses From Mama

Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Baby Bliss

Little Dream thinks about her next meal.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Flower Girl

Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old

Instagram

1 Month Old

Dream's first age milestone pic!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.

Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Aunt Kylie

Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Zzzz

Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Flower Girls

Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat Video

Snapchat

Daddy's Girl

How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Papa

A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.

Amber Rose, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Auntie Amber

Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.

Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Big Brother

Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.

Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Mommy's Touch

Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream's Debut!

E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Sweet Dreams

Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sunglasses Star

Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Puppy Love

Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Baby's First Christmas

It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.

King Cairo, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Watching Over Dream

Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Dreams!

As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."

