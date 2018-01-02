Kim Kardashian's son Saint West was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news via Instagram after TMZ reported the story.

"My precious baby boy is so strong!" she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

She also took a moment to thank the medical staff that helped with her son's recovery.

"I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock," Kim wrote. "We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."