Khloe Kardashian Fuels Baby Rumors With "Pregnancy Pillow" Photo

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 10:33 AM

Is this a baby hint?

Khloe Kardashian fans are speculating about a post she shared on Snapchat on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the social media platform over the weekend to promote her DIFF Eyewear collection. But it's the reflection in her sunglasses that has everyone talking.

Social media thinks that in the reflection of Khloe's sunglasses you can see a pillow in the shape of a U, an item often used by women who are expecting.

Back in September, multiple sources told E! News that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnancy Pillow

Snapchat

And while an insider told us at the time that Khloe "is so happy," she has yet to confirm the baby news herself.

We haven't seen Khloe out and about as much in recent months, but she did cover up in a camouflage jacket at the Los Angeles International Airport in early December.

Khloe hasn't addressed the sunglasses speculation, but she did post a video to Snapchat Sunday, showing her followers she's in Cleveland.

Since starting her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan in Sept. 2016, Khloe has been spending a lot of her time in Ohio.

 

What do you think about the pillow speculation? Sound off in the comments!

