Kylie Jenner Covers Up at Home Amid Pregnancy Reports During Her Low-Key Halloween Weekend

  by
  &

by Meg Swertlow |

For the first time in years, Kylie Jenner is not the queen of the Halloween scene.

While most celebs are flocking to social media to flaunt their barely there ensembles and their festive imagination this weekend, Ky is taking some time to relax sans sexy costumes—in fact the celeb is covering up this Halloween season.

Amid reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, the 20-year-old has been laying low and not going out this holiday weekend.

Today, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat and instead of posting party pics of herself wearing revealing costumes as she has done in years past, she's sharing Snaps of herself in comfy clothes hanging out at home. Noticeably absent were any images of her midsection.

Sunday's images show her having some fun with mom Kris Jenner (who needs a costume when you have a puppy filter?), snacking on "puppy chow" that her mom brought her from Colorado, showing off some flashy pants in her tricked out Rolls Royce and generally taking it easy.

Kylie has yet to comment on the reports but has been staying out of the public eye since the news broke last month.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Puppy Love

Kylie and Kris play with the puppy Snapchat filter.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Chow Down

Kylie mentioned she had a new favorite snack, which her mom brought her from a recent trip.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Nice Pants

She may have avoided showing her midriff, but the star highlighted a pair of leather pants while in her Rolls Royce.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Sunday Funday

The KUWTK star was all about chilling in her expensive car on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Roll Out

Kylie posted the Snap of her sweet Rolls.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Oh Dear

The 20-year-old had some fun making herself a magical creature.

From an ode to Christina Aguilera's Dirrty past last year to her icy-hot snow princess get-up and bad-ass ninja babe in 2015 and many more, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner has made Halloween her time to shine—until now.

Check out Ky's skin-baring Halloween costumes from years past...

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Universal Studios Hollywood

2014

The celeb rocked an incognito ensemble to hit up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights three years ago.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2015

Instagram

2015

The youngest Jenner showed off her abs when she was a Ninja warrior for Halloween two years ago.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2015

Instagram

2015

Kylie dressed as a bad-ass ninja two years ago.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2015

Instagram

2015

The reality star appears as a "snow princess" the day before Halloween in 2015.

Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Halloween 2016

Mike Danenberg/Universal Studios Hollywood

2016

With pink locks, Kylie and her ex went to Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles last year.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween, Snapchat

Snapchat

2016

The teen took to her Snapchat as she dressed up as iconic Xtina.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Pap Nation / Splash News

2016

Dressed as the "Dirrty" girl, the E! star hit up a bash at Bootsy Bellows during last year's Halloween season with her now-ex Tyga.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

kyliejenner/Instagram

2016

Making for one dead sexy skeleton, Kylie paired glam with ghoul last year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, 2 October 9:30PM, only on E!

