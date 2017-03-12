The episode you've all been waiting for is almost here.

On next Sunday's chilling episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally explains in her own words what went down during her terrifying Paris robbery.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kim says in the above sneak-peek preview. "They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs."