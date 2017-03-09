This family will always have each other.
With just a few days left until the highly anticipated return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! News can exclusively reveal the new promo teasing all of the ups and downs ahead in season 13.
Kanye West's "FML" sets the musical tone for the dramatic clip that opens with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner talking about the pressures of life in the spotlight. It then transitions to the subject of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery as she remembers last October's horrific incident.
"If the elevator does not open in time, I'm f--ked," she recalls to her sisters.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship later becomes the focus after Kim discovers he brought another woman on their family vacation to Costa Rica. Scott then declares he's a "sex addict" before the next scene in which Kourtney tells him, "It's never going to work out."
The video also details Kim's emotional reaction to Kanye's concert meltdown in November. "He walked off the stage after three songs," she says. Afterward, the 36-year-old mogul is shown sobbing on the phone while a concerned Kris Jenner looks on. "As a mom, you want to keep your kids safe," she states.
Along with everything else, the promo also highlights more from Rob Kardashian and Chyna's love saga while Khloe finds herself caught in the middle.
But despite all the changes or setbacks in their lives, the family refuses to let the BS keep them down. "We can't be afraid," Khloe emphasizes. "We can't let people scare us into not living our lives."
"At the end of the day, we have each other," Kris says in conclusion. "That means everything."
Get a sneak peek at what's to come in the supertease above!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 13 March 2017, only on E!